Austin Theory wins the US Title: Will he face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Austin Theory just won the United States Championship once again in Survivor Series, a title previously held by John Cena, who is rumored to return at WWE WrestleMania 39. The two have had multiple encounters, mostly on social media, in the past, and it looks like another encounter in the future is not impossible.

Although the Cenation leader has been absent from WWE's product for a while, he is still not safe from the insults of Austin Theory. In the recent past, the latter claimed he was better than Cena, who only responded with compliments. When the veteran returned to RAW to celebrate his anniversary, the two stars had a backstage encounter.

During the segment, the former Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 winner bragged about his accomplishments and insulted his rival. When Austin Theory attempted to take a selfie, the 16-time World Champion simply walked away.

According to reports, it looks like the RAW encounter that took place earlier this year won't be their last. It has been rumored that John Cena will return to in-ring action on WrestleMania 39. Additional reports later suggested that he might go against Austin Theory. With this in mind and Theory's slow rise to the main roster, there's no doubt that this possibility is not far from happening.

Austin Theory is not the only young star rumored to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

It's no surprise that when rumors about the 16-time World Champion made the rounds, a lot of stars were quick to express their desire to face the veteran. However, one of the most notable ones was Logan Paul.

After his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns, many were impressed by the YouTuber's in-ring skills, one of them being Cena. In an episode of IMPAULSIVe, Logan shared that he contacted Triple H for a possible WrestleMania 39 match against Cena after the latter posted him on social media.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not the Hollywood actor will truly return to the ring on WrestleMania 39 and who will welcome him back.

