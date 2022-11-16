Did WWE blatantly hint at John Cena's WrestleMania 39 match?

With only a few months left in the year, 2022 might mark the first year John Cena hasn't wrestled in WWE ever since his debut in 2002. However, it looks like this won't be the case for next year's WrestleMania 39.

Next year's WrestleMania 39 will be another two-night event held on April's first and second day. The event has always been awaited by fans due to its matches and surprises, but WrestleMania 39 will also be quite special since it will be the first time with Triple H as the creative head.

With only a few months away, many names are already being rumored to make an appearance. One of them is none other than the 16-time World Champion, who is reported to compete in the event to help him become a crossover personality like Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Following the reports, Logan Paul expressed his interest in having a match with Cena. In the latest IMPAULSIVE podcast episode, The Maverick shared that after John posted a photo of the social media star and reports about 'Mania, he messaged The Game immediately.

"After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he's looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'do you want to break the internet again?' That's a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That'd be crazy."

Paul's comments about the Cenation Leader's potential return might have been a hint of the plans for next year. In the past, Logan Paul made some heated comments about Roman Reigns and even challenged him to a match, which led to them being the main event of WWE Crown Jewel.

With this in mind, it's possible that the promotion allowed him to share striking words to stir up a reason. With Cena's experience in both mainstream media and pro wrestling, the match-up makes sense as well to capture mainstream attention.

Other WWE Superstars shares their interest in facing John Cena for WrestleMania 39

The multi-time champion is truly one admired not just by fans but also by professionals and his fellow stars. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, other names have also put their names in the mix.

After reports of Cena's rumored WWE return spread, stars like Austin Theory and LA Knight also shared their interest in facing the wrestling veteran. Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also up for the challenge.

Despite being absent from WWE programming for a while, John Cena remains a big star whom multiple names would want to share the ring with.

