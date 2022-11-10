25-year-old WWE star seemingly teases a first-time-ever match against John Cena

The WWE Universe has been buzzing with speculations about John Cena's potential rival at WrestleMania 39 ever since it was reported that the 16-time world champion could wrestle at The Showcase of Immortals.

While speaking to Give Me Sport, WrestleVotes reported that Cena will most likely be a part of WrestleMania 39 next year and could also compete at the event. The Hustle Loyalty Respect soldier was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2021, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns.

Austin Theory was quick to react to the news of Cena returning as the 25-year-old star posted a picture of himself alongside the former WWE Champion, seemingly teasing a match between the two.

Austin Theory and Cena had a brief interaction during Cena's last WWE appearance. The 16-time world champion returned to RAW in June earlier this year to celebrate his 20 years with the company.

Austin Theory has been vocal about facing John Cena in WWE in the past

John Cena is widely considered one of the greatest ever to have stepped inside the squared circle. While the Hollywood star is in the twilight phase of his career, a match against him is still the dream of many up-and-rising superstars.

Austin Theory had a meteoric rise in WWE during his second stint on the main roster. The 25-year-old was reportedly touted as the "next John Cena" by Vince McMahon, who played the role of Theory's on-screen mentor.

Theory also grew up idolizing Cena and has stated in the past that he hopes to cross paths with the 16-time world champion one day:

"John Cena. Every time, John Cena. You know what, I feel personally that I've just got to keep building myself and keep climbing that ladder and keep, you know, just impressing."

This week, Theory was in action on RAW, where he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins' United States Championship. However, Bobby Lashley attacked the 25-year-old, causing him to lose the match.

With Austin Theory looking to rebuild from the devastating loss on the red brand, a program with the Cenation Leader could elevate him to new heights. The duo were also reportedly slated to lock horns at SummerSlam this year, but those plans couldn't come to fruition.

