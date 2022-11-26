John Cena could reject offer to face a major WWE star due to risk of getting injured, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena's name has once again emerged online concerning an in-ring return, with speculation that WWE could consider booking him against Logan Paul. Vince Russo reacted to the potential match-up and explained why it would be unsafe for Cena to wrestle against Paul.

The popular YouTuber recently confirmed he texted Triple H about wanting a match against John Cena at WrestleMania.

While it would be fitting for the 16-time world champion to compete in Hollywood, California, Vince Russo felt that Cena would risk suffering a significant injury if he agreed to share the ring with Logan Paul.

John Cena was last seen in action in a losing effort against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. Unlike the dependable Tribal Chief, who has faced John Cena multiple times, Russo highlighted the dangers of a match against an inexperienced Logan Paul.

Here's what the former WWE writer revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws:

"Not only that, Chris, you also have to look at especially working with a guy like Logan Paul. He is not working with Roman Reigns. He is not working with somebody he is familiar with. Bro, the risk of injury, and I mean, you've got to look at that." [2:41 - 3:06]

While Vince Russo was aware of the legendary star's loyalty to the company, he was unsure if the 45-year-old would be willing to gamble on his physical condition just for another WWE appearance.

"I've got to tell you, man, where the WWE is right now, I just, again, know he is a very loyal guy; I just don't see the risk of why he would do it." [3:31 - 3:58]

Vince Russo on John Cena possibly not being allowed to wrestle

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Says he already texted Triple H about it, to ‘break the internet again’



Also gives a compelling insight of his vision towards the business too, he gets pro-wrestling. Logan Paul on his podcast today expressed his interest in a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.Says he already texted Triple H about it, to ‘break the internet again’Also gives a compelling insight of his vision towards the business too, he gets pro-wrestling. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Logan Paul on his podcast today expressed his interest in a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39.Says he already texted Triple H about it, to ‘break the internet again’ 👀👀👀Also gives a compelling insight of his vision towards the business too, he gets pro-wrestling. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LwQU9ms8dg

The Franchise Player has inarguably cemented his position as a bonafide Hollywood star over the past few years. John Cena has been involved in several high-profile movie projects and, in recent times, has played the lead role in the hit HBO series Peacemaker.

Vince Russo acknowledged Cena's accomplishments as an actor and said that major film studios would ideally want to protect their assets at all costs. Russo stated that a contract could also prevent John Cena from wrestling, as even minor injuries can amount to substantial losses for production companies.

Taking up a tricky assignment against Logan Paul wouldn't be a wise decision, as Vince added below:

"Chris, for all we know, he could have a contract with the studio that may not allow him to do this because if he does get hurt, now their filming schedule is messed up. Like I said, bro, I think the chances of that increase when you're in there with a guy like Logan Paul. It's not a guy that he has wrestled a 100 times." [3:07 - 3:30]

Would you like to see Cena return to face Paul at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes