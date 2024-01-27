"I really aspired to be like that" - WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley opens up on her shift in character

The current WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley, recently opened up on her hustle in developing her popular heel character.

WWE's next marquee premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, is taking place on January 27 and is highly awaited by the WWE Universe. The Eradictaor seems to carry unrivaled confidence in her ability to win the Rumble. Mami recently pointed out that she won the legendary match as the #1 entrant in 2023 and declared that she plans to make history in the same way this year.

Speaking on The Ringer's Wrestling Show podcast, Ripley spilled the tea on how she transformed into one of the baddest WWE Superstars of our time. She discussed the significant shift in her self-perception and presentation in the company, including her trademark studded jackets, black makeup, and hair inspired by the bands she listened to while growing up:

"The way that they dress and the way that they acted. They didn’t care about what anyone thought. And I really aspired to be like that. I love the studded jackets, I love the painted jackets. I love the black makeup, the black hair. I’ve always loved that grungy look. And that’s been me, deep down. I’ve just been hiding it for so long because I was trying to be the girl next door, the beachy sort of vibes, but it wasn’t me. But after I had a little discussion with myself, I stopped caring about what they wanted from me." (H/T- The Ringer)

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch took a dig at Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch took a dig at Rhea Ripley and expressed her desire to become the WWE Women's World Champion.

Lynch asserted on Strutting From Gorilla that she'd take the title from Ripley, and then that could be the highlighting event of every upcoming show. She also added that WrestleMania 40 might be the right time to do so.

The Man further detailed how the WWE Women's World Championship has been in the limelight of all the events – not because The Eradicator defended it, but only because she has been an accompaniment:

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]." (From 4:20 to 4:52)

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has crafted for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

