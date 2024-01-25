Rhea Ripley wants to enter Men's Royal Rumble and eliminate 41-year-old star

Rhea Ripley just made a massive tease mere days before the 2024 Royal Rumble event.

The Nightmare has been having issues with her Judgment Day cohort Damian Priest for a while now. She had an argument with Priest on RAW before the latter's match against Drew McIntyre. After Priest lost the match, Ripley took a shot at him on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley has now 'liked' an interesting tweet calling for her to enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminate Priest for being a "lil bi*ch."

Rhea Ripley won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match

The Nightmare won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and secured a title match at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte Flair. Ripley defeated The Queen to win the SmackDown Women's Title that night and still hasn't lost the belt.

In a chat with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley said that she learned about her Royal Rumble win mere two nights before the mega event.

"I want to say two nights before. I got a message, 'How is your cardio?' What do you mean how is my cardio? I've been a manager the last few months. I'm happy to do 20 minutes on the elliptical, but what are we talking about here? When they finally told me, I was like, 'You're joking, right?' I think I could do it because adrenaline is a powerful thing, but at the same time I was like, 'I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it,'" recalled Rhea. [H/T Fightful]

Women have entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in the past on a bunch of occasions. Ripley is someone who has never shied away from taking on men in the ring and would love to make a surprise appearance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

