Rhea Ripley takes a massive shot at Damian Priest after major loss ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took a massive shot at Damian Priest after the latter failed to win a major match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Priest locked horns with Drew McIntyre in the main event of the red brand's show. Both superstars showed incredible strength inside the ring. However, during the last stages of the bout, R-Truth came out of nowhere to try to give The Archer of Infamy his 'cut' from The Judgment Day's merchandise sales, which distracted the Senor Money in the Bank and he ended up losing against The Scottish Warrior.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio faced The Miz on WWE RAW. The A-Lister had the upper hand for the most part of the match, but Dirty Dom captured the win after his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor hit The Miz while the referee was distracted.

Rhea Ripley recently took to X/Twitter to appreciate Dominik's win over The Miz. Mami wrote that Dirty Dom won because he listened to her, taking a shot at Damian Priest, who is always seen at odds with The Eradicator while the stable is making decisions.

Something similar happened on the latest edition of the red brand as well, where Priest and Ripley argued backstage while discussing the importance of the former's match against McIntyre.

"Winner! Maybe it’s because he listens," Rhea Ripley shared.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Damian Priest.

Former WWE champion said Rhea Ripley gets angry if her Judgment Day teammates do not listen to her

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth said Rhea Ripley has "problems," and she gets angry if someone in The Judgment Day does not listen to her.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention-hut?'" R-Truth said.

Tensions have been rising between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest for a few weeks. Some fans believe that The Archer of Infamy might leave the stable if this continues. What WWE has planned for The Judgment Day's future remains to be seen.

