"I really enjoy using the word moist" - John Morrison on the Johnny Drip Drip character

John Morrison has been making heads turn with this new Johnny Drip Drip character. The former Intercontinental Champion, along with The Miz, have been providing comic relief on RAW with their antics.

John Morrison recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the origins of the "Johnny Drip Drip" character, Morrison revealed it came from his love of rapping.

"I was in a car with Franky, and I like to rap a little bit," John Morrison said. "When a song comes on, I change the words. 'Who Franky calls when she wants it? Johnny. Whose maneuvers be gnarly? Johnny. Who got that tough paper brawny? Johnny. Who got that famous dog? Johnny. Who got that ‘Drip Drip’ speak? Johnny. Who rolls with his wife in a jeep? Johnny. ‘Drip Drip’ is lit.' Stuff like that. She’ll say, 'You know that was good, but you know what would be greater though? If you shut up and let me listen to Cardi B.' I like music and singing along to things. When Miz and I had our first rap song, I called myself 'Johnny Drip Drip.' It kind of took on a life of its own."

Check out my interview with @TheRealMorrison where he gushes about best friend @mikethemiz, reveals what word @FrankyMonetWWE hates the most, drops a #JohnnyDripDrip rap and more: https://t.co/90lQRWzUHE #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 25, 2021

John Morrison on his enjoyment of using water metaphors

John Morrison opened up on the "drip stick" and him using a lot of water metaphors for his "Johnny Drip Drip" character as of late. Morrison noted that the word "moist" is Franky Monet's least favorite word.

"Then I started using all these water metaphors," John Morrison continued. "I really enjoy using the word moist. It happens to be Franky’s least favorite word. I’ll say, 'I’m moist by choice babe.' She’ll say, 'Don’t ever say that again.' It’s fun to bug her a little bit. The whole “Johnny Drip Drip” now is the way I dress, my hair, it’s all my version of what drip is. All that stuff is fun and ridiculous. And I happen to like ridiculousness."

It will be interesting to see if and when Morrison will cross paths with Seth Rollins on WWE television after adapting these "drip" personas. It would certainly make for some entertaining back and forth promos.

