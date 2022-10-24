"I really fought for my life" - WWE Hall of Famer confesses serious medical issues to JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL returned to the company this week on RAW, managing Baron Corbin. However, on his podcast with Gerald Brisco, he received a sad confession from another Hall of Famer, Bill Watts.

Bill Watts was a legendary wrestler who actively performed in the ring between 1962 and 1979. However, once his wrestling career ended, he worked as a wrestling booker. During his time as a booker, he worked in Mid-South Wrestling and the Universal Wrestling Federation.

He also worked in WCW for around a year as the Executive Vice President. In 1995, he worked as a booker in the WWF (now WWE) for three months.

The wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2009, alongside Howard Finkel, The Funks, The Von Erichs, Koko B. Ware, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, while speaking with JBL, Watts confessed that he suffered through serious medical issues for the prior four to five months. This was a result of getting a strain of COVID-19 and had to be admitted to the hospital five times. He looked back on his glory days, saying in his youth, he had never even considered getting old.

"For the last four to five months, I got the worst strain of COVID and viral pneumonia and I really fought for my life. I’ve been in the hospital five times and you know, you’re so weak and all you’re gonna talk about is your damn health and I think what a miserable thing, and boy did we raise some cain and do some things and we didn’t even never consider getting old because we didn’t even know what it was." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Alongside his podcast, JBL returned to WWE in an on-screen role this week

Although he was away from an on-screen role since he left his job as a commentator a while back, JBL finally returned to WWE programming this week on RAW.

The WWE Hall of Famer came to the show and introduced Baron Corbin to the fans, who has seemingly transformed from his old Happy Corbin character.

During his promo, JBL claimed that Corbin was the Future Wrestling God. He also mentioned that the United States Champion had been traded with Rey Mysterio, who moved to SmackDown.

While it's unclear what's next for the duo, JBL's heel character got extreme heat from the live audience, something that will perhaps transfer to Corbin as his client.

