WWE RAW saw the return of JBL to the ring as a manager. Upon his return, the Hall of Famer announced his newest client to the WWE Universe, Baron Corbin. The star's name change to 'Baron Corbin' has now been reportedly confirmed.

The former United States Champion was absent from WWE TV for a while as he was last seen more than a month back when he got into a limousine with a man who appeared to be JBL. The star has been on a losing streak since losing to Pat McAfee at WWE SummerSlam.

Clearly unable to get past his previous loss, his character needed a fresh start, and that's what he got from allying with the former WWE Champion. His return to action with JBL received quite a welcome from the fans.

So far, Baron Corbin has been consistently referred to as Happy Corbin by the company. However, upon his return, the WWE Hall of Famer introduced him as Baron Corbin.

A further report by Fightful Select has now confirmed that Happy Corbin is also internally listed as 'Baron Corbin.'

The name change also confirms that his character has been rebooted, and with the WWE Hall of Famer managing him, it bodes well for his future.

JBL's return with Baron Corbin saw the former Money in the Bank holder get an impressive win

After his return, Corbin didn't get to rest on his laurels for too long as he was put in a match against another star, who returned to programming after a while, Dolph Ziggler. The two had an impressive showing, but in the end, it was Corbin who came away with the win.

JBL also made his presence felt in commentary. The Hall of Famer called Corbin the Modern Day Wrestling God and vowed to make him the best on the RAW roster. It was also revealed during the segment that Corbin has been traded with Rey Mysterio, who has moved to SmackDown.

Now no longer known as Happy Corbin, fans will have to wait to see what the superstar's next goal is and who he will challenge next.

Do you think Baron Corbin could become a future WWE Champion with the Hall of Famer as his manager?

