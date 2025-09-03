  • home icon
  "I didn't really have any girlfriends" - Top WWE star makes a heartbreaking confession

"I didn't really have any girlfriends" - Top WWE star makes a heartbreaking confession

By Kaushik Das
Published Sep 03, 2025 15:51 GMT
A current WWE Superstar has revealed it all!
A current WWE Superstar has shared some interesting details [Image credits: wwe.com]

A top WWE Superstar recently opened up about their tough start in the Stamford-based promotion. The talent in question here is Tiffany Stratton.

The Buff Barbie signed with the global juggernaut in August 2021 and has quickly risen through the ranks to become the reigning WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. Her latest title defense took place on Night One of SummerSlam 2025 against Jade Cargill.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Tiffany Stratton revealed that her initial days at the WWE Performance Center were lonely, as she was the only female star in her signing group. However, things changed around a month later when Nikkita Lyons, Maxxine Dupri, and Jakara Jackson joined her.

"It was lonely. It was very lonely at first because I was the only girl in my signing group. So, for the longest time, I didn’t really have any girlfriends. And then four weeks later, thankfully, another group came. It was the Vegas group, and Nikkita Lyons was in it. Maxxine Dupri was in it. Jakara Jackson, and thankfully, they came along and we all became friends, and I wasn’t alone anymore. So, it was very lonely at first, but it got better," Stratton said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
Tiffany Stratton reveals why a major gimmick was nixed in WWE

On the same podcast, Tiffany Stratton opened up about her initial rich, spoiled "daddy's girl" gimmick on NXT. She disclosed that Shawn Michaels made it clear that the angle had no clear payoff, and it was better to nix it.

"So the daddy’s little rich girl gimmick kind of came from like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical or like Paris Hilton, I think. So, we went with it for a little bit, and then Shawn was like, ‘We don’t have a daddy for you. We don’t really have a payoff. So I think we kind of just need to scrap it,'" she said.

Tiffany Stratton's current Buff Barbie gimmick has clearly worked for her, and it remains to be seen how Triple H books her in WWE in the years to come.

Edited by Pratik Singh
