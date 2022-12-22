"I was really grateful to be out there" - Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley on wrestling his first match since being released

Former WWE Wrestler Alex Riley recently returned to the ring and said he was grateful to be competing in front of fans once again.

Riley stepped inside the squared circle in a tag team match with NWA World Champion Tyrus against VBU (Jack Tomlinson and Dante Drago) on December 8th. The event was co-promoted by former WWE Superstars Matt Cardona and Bryan Meyer's Create A Pro NY organization.

Speaking on The Tyrus and Timpf podcast, Riley noted that he had some rust on him but was excited to be wrestling again. He thanked Tyrus for teaming up with him as well.

"I clearly had some rust on me and wanted to be in a little bit better shape," said Alex Riley. "But I was really grateful to be out there, man. I was really grateful to be in front of people, and god bless you for walking out there with me. It was cool."

Alex added that he plans on getting better before he gets the chance to wrestle again.

"It was a great charity event and thank you to Brian Myers [and Matt Cardona], yeah. With all due respect, there’s some things I have to clean up, and I plan on cleaning those up and getting back out there for another one wherever it is." [H/T: Fightful]

Alex Riley on never winning a title in WWE

Alex Riley spent close to a decade in WWE and is best known for his alliance with The Miz.

Riley joined the company as part of the developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. He transitioned to commentary following a lack of success in the ring before he was released from the company in 2016.

He spoke with Tantalizing Tony last month and admitted that he wanted to hold another championship in wrestling before he hangs his boots up for good.

"For [almost] 10 years, I was in the WWE, and I didn't get one title. The only title I have, and it was a huge blessing, was the Florida Championship Wrestling title. I was very grateful for it, but I want another title." [4:48 - 5:03]

Triple H has brought back several stars from the past since becoming WWE Chief Content Officer. Time will tell if The Game ever decides to give Riley another shot in the company.

