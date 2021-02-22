"I don't really know what to say" - Cesaro reacts to his performance at WWE Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber was a fun event, one of the many pay-per-views that have been so since the beginning of WWE's ThunderDome era.

One of the best matches on the show was SmackDown's Chamber Match, which saw Daniel Bryan emerge victoriously after an impressive performance. This was a slightly surprising result, as Cesaro was considered the favorite. Starting the Elimination Chamber alongside Bryan, the Swiss Superman was eliminated from the match by Jey Uso.

Despite not going all the way, Cesaro had an impressive showing at Elimination Chamber. His reaction to the events at WWE Elimination Chamber was grateful, to say the least. From his performance in the match to the support he has been receiving lately, Cesaro is on a roll in WWE. He said the following:

I've been driving for an hour in silence. I don't really know what to say. So close. Thanks to everyone who believed and still does. I still do. I appreciate you. Always.

Cesaro has a lot of goodwill with the WWE fans and is still in a prominent position on SmackDown, following Elimination Chamber. He remains optimistic that his time will come. Cesaro has all the tools to become a bonafide main-eventer in WWE.

What's next for Cesaro after Elimination Chamber?

WWE has already teased Cesaro's next feud, which will likely be against the returning Seth Rollins. Two SmackDown episodes ago, after nobody wanted to "embrace the vision", Rollins attacked the Swiss Superman from behind. Now, with Elimination Chamber out of the way, Cesaro could get his retribution on the four-time WWE World Champion.

The two could clash at Fastlane or, possibly, at WrestleMania. It would be a high-profile spot for Cesaro if he gets a one-on-one match against a star of Seth Rollins' caliber at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.