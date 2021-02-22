WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Ranking and grading every match

WWE's Road to WrestleMania is in full swing, with Elimination Chamber being a worthy stop. The show was certainly an eventful one, albeit pretty short.

Only five (technically, six) matches were on the card, following the cancellation of Asuka's RAW Women's Championship match against Lacey Evans because of the latter's pregnancy. There was no replacement challenger named in Evans' place, leading to a quick and snappy night of action.

Elimination Chamber was another solid WWE pay-per-view

Elimination Chamber featured two matches inside the daunting structure. The Elimination Chamber matches book-ended the night, with both of them delivering pretty well. We also saw a couple of surprising title changes and the first match being confirmed for WrestleMania 37.

As has been the case with almost every WWE pay-per-view inside the ThunderDome, there wasn't a bad match at Elimination Chamber. But what was the best match at the show? How good was everything else?

Here is every match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 graded and ranked, from worst to best.

Note: The Miz's Money in the Bank cash-in has been clubbed with the RAW Elimination Chamber Match.

#5 Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Advertisement

There is no shortage of challengers for Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, with the Women's Tag Team Champions defending their titles at Elimination Chamber. Lana and Naomi are due a tag team title match, as are the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners - Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Anyway, this match was a solid one. It wasn't as spectacular as what Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are capable of, though. There was some fun tandem offense between them during this match. At one point, The EST of WWE used The Legit Boss as a weapon to take out Jax.

There were several near-falls for the SmackDown women, with the most notable one being after Belair hit Baszler with the KOD. Jax pulled the 2021 Royal Rumble winner out of the ring to prevent the pin. However, the match was ultimately decided after Reginald came out to ringside.

Advertisement

He tried to give Sasha Banks a champagne bottle to use as a weapon, but the referee saw it, inadvertently distracting the SmackDown Women's Champion. She got pinned by Nia Jax. The finish seemed pretty overbooked, ending an otherwise solid match on somewhat of a downer.

Grade: B-