"I was really really uncomfortable"- Former WWE star talks about what it was like working for Vince McMahon

WWE's former Chairman, Vince McMahon, is facing lawsuits for alleged misconduct in his role as the supremo of the company. As more details come out about the allegations, many people have come out with their opinions of Vince, including former WWE Champion Bret Hart and manager Dutch Mantell.

In a recent interview, The Hitman was asked about the lawsuits and allegations against his former boss. Bret said that despite his very public problems with Mr. McMahon, he always had respect for his contributions to the business, but the scandal has caused him to lose any respect he formerly had.

Speaking on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran manager reacted to Bret's comments on Vince and also shared his experience of working under him. You can read his entire experience as shared by him and watch the clip below.

"I always felt that even when I was close to him and talking to him in his office, which didn't happen a lot, but whenever I was sitting there and you know he was.. he was.. I just felt a weird feeling. I didn't know what it was, I just know that I felt really really uncomfortable. Now I can see that my alert system, my antenna was telling me hey, this guy's a little bit of a different cat." (5:26-6:01)

Major development in Vince McMahon scandal

Ever since news of the lawsuit and allegations broke out, TKO Group Holdings has tried to distance itself from the former WWE CEO. He also left his position as Executive Chairman of the Board over the scandal.

In another update on the case, Chicago-based law firm Pintas & Mullins has launched the website WWEsettlements with the following message:

"If you were sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable, or witnessed sexual abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC, you may be entitled to significant compensation."

The lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who alleged that Vince McMahon sexually trafficked her. She also named former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. The legacy of the most successful wrestling promoter of all time might forever be tarnished after these extreme allegations from Grant.

