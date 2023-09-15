"I refuse to believe that" - Fans react after Vince McMahon reportedly gains massive power after the WWE-UFC merger 

As per recent rumors, Vince McMahon could influence the decision-making process in UFC after becoming a member of the Board of Directors of TKO.

The news of WWE and UFC merging and being acquired by Endeavor group came to light following WrestleMania 39. After months of anticipation, the deal finally came through on September 12, when the two sports juggernauts were merged into a single entity under the leadership of Endeavor and named TKO.

Since then, there's been rampant speculation about how much power the big players involved in the merger hold. While Triple H is no longer a part of WWE's Board of Directors, Vince McMahon's influence has reportedly grown.

As per Bloody Elbow, the 78-year-old now holds veto power in TKO, which would also allow him to contribute to the decision-making process in UFC. As expected, this development has drawn heated reactions from fans on social media, who were skeptical of McMahon influencing the direction of UFC.

While some Twitter users seemed genuinely concerned about how Vince McMahon's involvement could change things, many others shared sarcastic replies about UFC going the scripted route like WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

Maven is shocked Vince McMahon didn't give WWE's control to Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Maven recently shared his opinion on Vince McMahon letting go of his global empire by having it acquired by Endeavor.

He mentioned that he was shocked to see McMahon not handing over the company's reins to either his children, Stephanie or Shane McMahon, who have proved themselves as capable leaders.

"Shocking. Like, literally shocking. I was more convinced the Sun wouldn't come up tomorrow than Vince would ever let anyone have his baby. So it's stunning for two parts, and the first part is, I'm shocked Vince would ever give up control and I'm shocked that he would ever not pass on the company to to Steph or to Shane. That just blows my mind. Yeah, that said, business is business and I understand that you have to do what's best at the moment," said Maven.

It remains to be seen if WWE will undergo some fundamental changes in the following weeks and months now that its leadership has changed hands.

What do you make of Vince McMahon being a member of the Board of Directors of TKO? Do you see him suggesting any changes in UFC's operations? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.