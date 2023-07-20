"I couldn't respect you more for it" - Matt Riddle praises 42-year-old WWE Superstar for going after Ronda Rousey

Matt Riddle broke down a RAW storyline during his appearance this week on WWE's The Bump.

The Original Bro battled Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a non-title match this past Monday night on RAW. Imperium was barred from ringside, but it didn't matter. The Ring General defeated Riddle with ease and warned Drew McIntyre ahead of their face-to-face next week on RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Matt Riddle broke down the feud between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on the red brand. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were the Women's Tag Team Champions heading into Money in the Bank. However, Shayna betrayed her partner at the premium live event. Riddle claimed that nobody has probably ever said no to Rousey before Baszler:

"Honestly, the more you (Baszler) talk about it, it just brings more to light. It's tough, you know, you notice in the locker room, you notice through social media, you notice through promos, and just working together. Honestly, I think it is awesome. Like you said, nobody has ever said, 'Hey Ronda you are being a jerk'. And honestly, a big thing is that nobody has probably ever said no to her," said Riddle. [From 49:31 - 49:55]

He added that he couldn't respect Baszler more for going after Rousey:

"You're saying no, you're (Rousey) not going to disrespect me. You're going to respect me. I don't think you ever said you couldn't be friends again, I think you (Baszler) are saying 'You don't respect me. You don't treat me like an equal. Until you do, this is what is going to be and I'm coming after you'. I couldn't respect you more for it," he added. [From 49:57 - 50:14]

WWE RAW star Matt Riddle on Ronda Rousey getting more opportunities than Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey arrived in the company with a ton of momentum, but it quickly began to fade.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet doesn't receive the same reactions that she used to, and many fans have turned against her. During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, Riddle explained how Ronda Rousey has been given better opportunities than himself and Baszler in the wrestling business:

"We've all seen what has happened over the years. And you are right, Ronda, right place at the right time, we're not going to take anything from her. But I know everything about that, if you are in the right place at the right time, you get pushed. When she came into mixed martial arts, right place, right time, right look, there you go. WWE, you (Baszler) didn't start WrestleMania, she did. Even though you were putting years of work in," said Riddle. [From 50:24 - 50:46]

Ronda Rousey vowed to defeat Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam in a promo during this past Monday's edition of RAW. Only time will tell which superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event.

