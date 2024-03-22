"I retired" - Logan Paul reiterates major career decision

WWE has seen many stars from all walks of life come into the company and make it big in recent years. Logan Paul is one of the biggest names who has transitioned into a top superstar in the Stamford-based promotion.

The current United States Champion is enjoying a part-time schedule with the Stamford-based company while holding the prestigious title. Many fans want to see the heel perform more as he is one of the most popular stars competing today.

Before becoming a wrestler, Logan Paul made a name for himself in the boxing ring. His brother, Jake Paul, did so, too, and has stayed away from the squared circle to focus on his boxing career.

In the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul was asked about who he wanted to battle in the boxing ring next. The Maverick made it clear that he had retired from the sport and wanted to continue solely as a wrestler for WWE.

"I retired. I'm a wrestler now as you can see - United States Champion," Logan Paul said before being asked whether he was going all into wrestling. "Yeah, you know why, I'm better at it than I am at boxing and Jake's doing so well at boxing." [42:05 - 42:22]

You can watch the full podcast below:

Logan Paul’s next big contest is set for WrestleMania XL, where he will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match with his United States Championship on the line. Retaining the coveted title in the match would help him get more heat and climb the ladder in the Stamford-based promotion.

Logan Paul could face Gunther down the line in WWE

Many dream matches are awaiting Logan Paul and Gunther in WWE. One such match is a clash between the two talented superstars. Many fans want to see the two men collide sooner rather than later, with several people hoping that the current United States Champion gets a vicious beating at the hands of The Ring General.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Gunther agreed that a match between him and the Maverick would be interesting. It would likely be a better booking once the two superstars reach the top of the roster.

“Down the line, I think it would be an exciting match, but we’ll see for now. We have WrestleMania around the corner and that is my full focus. I think there are many exciting options for me and exciting ideas out there. I just go day by day and just see what’s on the plate and make it work the best way possible. There are so many potential great matchups and storylines, and this could happen, that could happen. The reality is that you only have so much time that you have to do it all, so it is going to be interesting to see what unfolds in the future," Gunther said.

Fans can hope to see the two WWE Superstars clash at some point in their careers. It could turn out to be a great David vs. Goliath contest in the Stamford-based promotion.

