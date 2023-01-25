“I returned for a reason” - SmackDown star declares herself for The Women’s Royal Rumble with bold message

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble should make for some memorable moments on Saturday night.

This Saturday's premium live event will be the first Rumble with Triple H at the helm of creative. After the negative response to last year's Rumble event, many members of the WWE Universe are hoping for a return to form for one of the company's most popular events of the year.

Unlike last year, there have been very few announced names for the Women's Rumble match ahead of time, which makes those already involved feel even more special. SmackDown Superstar Emma took to social media to speak about competing in her first Rumble match this Saturday night, noting that she's not taking the moment for granted. Tweeting out:

"My first Royal Rumble ever!!! *Red heart emoji* I grew up watching Royal Rumbles but 10 years ago when I started with @WWE the Women's #RoyalRumble didn't exist. I returned for a reason. You better believe I won't be taking this for granted," Emma wrote.

Tenille Dashwood @EmmaWWE



I grew up watching Royal Rumbles but 10 years ago when I started with



I returned for a reason. You better believe I won’t be taking this for granted! WWE @WWE Who will win the Women's #RoyalRumble Match this Saturday? Who will win the Women's #RoyalRumble Match this Saturday? https://t.co/Ni1CcRFYaH My first Royal Rumble ever!!!I grew up watching Royal Rumbles but 10 years ago when I started with @WWE , the Women’s #RoyalRumble didn’t exist.I returned for a reason. You better believe I won’t be taking this for granted! twitter.com/wwe/status/161… My first Royal Rumble ever!!! ❤️I grew up watching Royal Rumbles but 10 years ago when I started with @WWE, the Women’s #RoyalRumble didn’t exist. I returned for a reason. You better believe I won’t be taking this for granted! twitter.com/wwe/status/161…

Who is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match?

With Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair each holding the two brand's women's championships, the field is wide open as to who could win this year's Women's Royal Rumble to challenge for a title at WrestleMania 39.

Betting odds heading into Saturday haven't changed much this month, and they still list Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day as the favorite to win this Saturday's match, with Becky Lynch not too far behind.

Here are the top three current betting favorites to win the 2023 Women's Rumble match:

Rhea Ripley: +100

Becky Lynch: +333

Raquel Rodriguez: +750

As of this writing, only seven of the 30 women have been announced for this matchup. Including:

Liv Morgan

Shayna Baszler

Emma

Rhea Ripley

Raquel Rodriguez

Candice LeRae

Zelina Vega

It seems likely that WWE will announce more participants for this weekend's match Friday night on SmackDown.

What do you make of Emma's comments? Are you looking forward to WWE's official kickoff of the road to WrestleMania this Saturday night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Will Rhea Ripley win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match? Yes No 0 votes