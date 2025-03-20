"I was risking paralysis or worse" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up on scary injury that almost ended her career

A WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about her recovery from a scary injury years ago. The injury was so severe that it almost ended her career, but thankfully she was able to recover and perform again.

Nikki Bella went on hiatus at the peak of her run in WWE in the mid-2010s due to a neck injury. She subsequently underwent surgery in late 2016 with a long road to recovery, returning to action after 10 months and retiring her Rack Attack finisher to avoid further damage to her neck.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on YouTube, Nikki revealed that her neck injury was worse than originally thought. She had to undergo a second opinion and there was even a big risk of getting paralyzed which would have ended her career:

"I would wake up in the night with numb legs. I couldn’t move my toes or feet. Something was really wrong. ... It wasn't just a herniated disc, it was splattered. If I kept wrestling, I was risking paralysis or worse," Nikki said. [H/T SEScoops]

Nikki Bella would continue to wrestle until 2019 when she retired after a cyst was found on her brain. She and her twin sister, Brie Bella, would get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year later. She would make two surprise appearances at the 2022 and 2025 Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Brie Bella teases WWE return

Speaking to Foot Hills Focus earlier this week, Brie Bella was asked about Nikki Bella's return at the Royal Rumble and if she's interested in joining her twin sister back in the ring:

"I'm grappling grapes while Nikki is grappling some girls this year. You'll never know. I might join her. I have a few tricks up my sleeve. For the first time, I’m so content in my life. I’m exactly where I wanted to be. I go out to feed the chickens. I take my kids to school. I’ve never been able to drive to work. I still do love to travel," Brie said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Brie last wrestled at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. She's currently busy being a mother to her daughter Birdie and son Buddy with former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Daniel Bryan.

