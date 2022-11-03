“I roasted his a**e” - Drew McIntyre gives an insight to toast at fellow WWE star’s wedding

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has given insight into the toast he gave as the best man at fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus' wedding.

Last year, Sheamus was drafted to SmackDown, where he reinvented himself as he formed an alliance with Ridge Holland. While feuding with The New Day, he added Butch to his group and formed The Brawling Brutes. Last week, The Bloodline put Sheamus out of action.

The real reason why he was written off television was to get married to his fiance. Over the weekend, several wrestlers attended the wedding, including Sheamus' long-time rival Drew McIntyre. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre provided insight regarding the entire event, including his toast:

"I was expecting him to freak out a little more but he kept it together and this is the one, she's a great girl. It was a really great weekend, it was three days and his and her whole family was there... It was a really cool weekend and the best part of all was of course, not the part where they got married but the part where I gave the best man speech and roasted his a**e," said Drew McIntyre. (From 25:00 to 25:28)

The two friends share a lot of history together inside and outside of WWE. It will be interesting to see when Sheamus returns to the blue brand.

Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes are set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel

After SummerSlam 2022, Drew McIntyre was attacked by a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett on SmackDown. Since then, The Chosen One has been targeted by Kross, who vowed to become the biggest villain on SmackDown.

After a loss to Kross at WWE Extreme Rules, McIntyre decided to go after the duo and attacked him before he could enter the arena. The two are set to face each other in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel to settle their differences.

Last week, Butch and Ridge Holland went up against The Bloodline to defend their fallen friend Sheamus. In the end, Butch capitalized on the tension between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to emerge victorious.

After their match, The Brawling Brutes were rewarded with a title match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Usos in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see which stables leave with the gold.

