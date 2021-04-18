"I was very rude to him" - Vince McMahon's awkward phone call with former WWE IC Champion

Ahmed Johnson has recalled how he was rude to Vince McMahon during his first conversation with the WWE Chairman.

Johnson worked for WWE from 1995 to 1998. His biggest WWE accomplishment came in June 1996 when he won the Intercontinental Championship from Goldust at King of the Ring.

Speaking on Pro Wrestling Defined, Johnson said McMahon reached out to him in 1995 to discuss a possible WWE contract. At the time, the former Nation of Domination member did not know he was really speaking to WWE's top decision-maker.

“I got a call from Vince himself. When he called, I thought it was somebody playing a joke. I thought it was some of my friends playing a joke on me, so I was very rude to him. I’m on the phone with him and being very rude, and he’s kind of laughing because I guess he picked up on I thought it was somebody else. He said, ‘Well, I’ll have you a ticket there tomorrow morning and would like to fly you out,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever. Yeah, okay, sure.’”

One day later, Johnson finally believed it was Vince McMahon on the phone when he received a delivery at his house containing a plane ticket.

Ahmed Johnson's first impression of Vince McMahon

Ahmed Johnson took an attorney with him to meet Vince McMahon.

After their awkward phone call, Ahmed Johnson met Vince McMahon in person and signed a contract to become a WWE Superstar.

He said the WWE Chairman was polite, but he did not like the fact that Johnson had an attorney.

“He’s a scary man to be sitting across from, to be honest with you. He was polite to me and everything but I brought an attorney with me the second time I went there. I brought an attorney to check out my contract and he [Vince McMahon] didn’t like that attorney being there. I don’t think he liked attorneys too much.”

Johnson competed in 263 matches during his three-year WWE run, which ended in February 1998 at In Your House 20: No Way Out of Texas. The former Intercontinental Champion joined forces with Ken Shamrock and The Disciples of Apocalypse to defeat The Nation of Domination in his final WWE match.

