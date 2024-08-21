"I said no" - Ronda Rousey reveals one WWE request she refused

Ronda Rousey was seemingly not on good terms with WWE's former management, led by Vince McMahon. She recently revealed one request the company made to her that she immediately refused.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet officially debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2018. She spent nearly a year there before going on a long hiatus, returning in January 2022 to have a second stint. After a little over a year and a half, the 37-year-old departed WWE again following the expiry of her contract. Rousey had Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" as her theme song during both her runs.

During an "Ask Me Anything" Q&A session on Reddit's SquaredCircle board, a fan told Rousey that he appreciated her choice for a theme song in a now-deleted comment. In her reply, she claimed that John Laurinaitis asked her to change it to save money. However, she refused:

"Thank you! I am very appreciative of the WWE shelling out the money every time they had to play it lol — John Laurinaitis suggested I change it to save money and I said 'no,'" she said.

How is Ronda Rousey's relationship with WWE's current management?

While Ronda Rousey is vocal about having issues with Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard, she recently disclosed that feels the opposite way about current Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet disclosed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight that she loves The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess. Meanwhile, the now-pregnant star revealed on the Reddit Q&A session that she would consider returning to the Stamford-based company under Triple H's leadership:

"[Would you consider a comeback under the HHH regime? If so, who would be your dream opponent?] I would consider it, I would just love to tag team with Shayna again — if she could ever forgive me and take me back!" Rousey said.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion last competed in the Stamford-based company in August 2023 when she lost to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match. It would be interesting to see if we will ever witness Rousey wrestling again inside a WWE ring.

