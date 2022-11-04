Roman Reigns has been the most dominant superstar in WWE over the last two years. Logan Paul, who will be taking on the Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel, revealed that his performance at SummerSlam inspired him to go after the latter.

Logan Paul faced The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam this year. The duo earlier teamed together in The Maverick's first match at WrestleMania, where they defeated The Mysterios.

However, The Miz turned on Paul after the match, which led to the social media megastar confronting him after signing a WWE contract.

Logan's performances at the biggest party of the summer impressed many, including the YouTuber himself. Speaking to Bleacher Report, the 27-year-old reflected on his second match inside the squared circle.

"This might surprise you but the reception to me online hasn’t always been positive. I don’t know if I’ve ever done anything in my life where pretty much everyone was like, 'ahh…I might not like the kid but that was good. That was good. You gotta respect it.'”

Logan added that the bout gave him the confidence to challenge the biggest star in the industry.

“That’s why I challenged Roman Reigns. I saw back what I can do, I liked it a lot and I said, ‘why not just shoot for the best and I bated Roman Reigns into a fight.'”

Paul Heyman believes Logan Paul is worthy of winning Roman Reigns' title

While Logan Paul's upcoming match against Roman Reigns is only the third match of his pro wrestling career, the social media megastar is already a well-established name in the pro wrestling industry.

Paul Heyman, who might be on the opposite end with Logan, believes that if the YouTuber defeats The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, he will be worthy of holding the world title.

"He wouldn't be a David Arquette with the title. He wouldn't be a disgrace. He takes it very seriously. Whether this is the end of Roman's reign or not, that's another story. But, if by quirk of fate and act of God and the sky's have a malice towards The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul becomes the Undisputed Champion, he wouldn't be an unworthy champion."

Logan Paul has impressed fans and critics alike with his two matches in the WWE ring. However, Roman Reigns is at the height of his powers and will be the Maverick's biggest challenge ever.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul' challenging The Tribal Chief? Is Paul a worthy world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes