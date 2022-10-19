The shake-up of the WWE roster continued this week as NXT's Cameron Grimes appeared on RAW during a backstage segment with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers. Vince Russo was not impressed by Grimes' RAW debut and bluntly claimed that the NXT star was not ready to be on TV.

The former North American Champion showed up on RAW to recruit Gallows and Anderson for his match against Joe Gacy and The Dyad, which took place on the latest NXT episode.

Russo criticized Cameron Grimes' look and said the independent circuit had better wrestlers than the 29-year-old WWE star.

As expected, the former WWE writer didn't mince words while sharing his honest assessment of Grimes, as you can view below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"I'm seeing for the first time in my life, Cameron Grimes. I swear to god, I'm watching this guy; I don't know who this guy is, but I know I saw better talent Saturday on a freaking indie show. I did! I actually did; I saw better people than this guy. How is this guy on TV? I don't care who he was." [36:30 - 36:54]

Vince Russo blames WWE's creative team for NXT call-ups lacking impact on the main roster

While Triple H has brought in many NXT stars to RAW and SmackDown, not all of them have been able to make a good impression thus far.

Vince Russo blamed the WWE writers for not focusing on developing the characters before their introduction to the big leagues. He named the likes of Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky and noted how their gimmicks weren't well-defined for RAW and SmackDown.

Vince Russo mentioned Sylvester Stallone's iconic 1976 movie 'Rocky' and said that was a perfect example of how to write a compelling character. Russo stated that viewers instantly knew how Rocky was as a person within five minutes of the movie, making it easy for fans to get behind the protagonist.

Vince didn't see the same level of application from WWE writers and even brought up Bayley's case to further highlight the company's fundamental creative problems. He added:

"You knew who this guy was by seeing the first five minutes of this movie (Rocky). These people, we go on for months, and I don't know, who is Bayley? What makes Bayley different from the two girls that are the tag team champions?" [37:52 onwards]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on NXT stars and their characters? Sound off in the comments section below.

