The NXT before Halloween Havoc kicked off with the match between Roxanne Perez and main roster star Rhea Ripley.

Rhea sent Roxanne out of the ring early on but Perez came back and got some strikes in. Ripley countered some big moves but was sent outside before Roxanne came in with a big dive to the outside.

Perez got a near fall off a hurricanrana before blocking the Riptide. Roxanne was about to hit the pop-rox but a distraction from Dominik Mysterio allowed Ripley to dodge it and hit the Riptide instead before picking up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Roxanne Perez

Grade: B

The OC were backstage with Cameron Grimes and were hyped for their match against Gacy and The Dyad.

Grayson Waller was backstage when Chucky from the TV show about the murderous doll showed up on the screens and told him that he will have a 'Spin the wheel - make the deal' match at Halloween Havoc.

Stacks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on NXT

Tony D'Angelo was out next with Stacks and revealed the secret opponent for him tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura had the early advantage and grounded Stacks before getting some big kicks and knee strikes in.

Stacks got a takedown of his own and got an elbow drop but went down with a dropkick to the face. Nakamura got some more kicks to the head before getting a Sunset Bomb on the ropes.

Nakamura got an armbar locked in before breaking the hold and landing the Kinshasha for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Stacks

Grade: B-

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville on NXT

Fyre got control of the match early on and got some big moves in, taking Sonya down to the mat. Sonya took kicks to the face but managed to kick out of the pin attempt. Fyre hit a facebuster and more kicks as the match went on.

Jacy Jayne came in the ring to distract Fyre but almost took the Gory Bomb. Gigi Dolin got in the ring and in as well and was accidentally kicked by Sonya. Fyre took advantage of the distraction and rolled Deville up for the win.

Result: Alba Fyre def. Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose came out after the match and Sonya and Toxic Attraction beat Fyre down in the ring. Fyre somehow managed to fight out of it and put her baseball bat to Rose's throat before NXT moved on.

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee & Oro Mensah on NXT

Lee and Trick kicked off the match and Melo was tagged in early on. Mensah tagged in as well and hit a dropkick on Melo before he made the tag back to Trick. Lee was back in and Trick used the buckles in the corner to take him out.

Mensah and Trick were brawling at ringside while Melo got in the ring and hit a facebuster on Lee. As the match went on, Melo hit the jumping legdrop off the top for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def. Wes Lee & Oro Mensah on NXT

Trick and Melo attacked Oro and Wes after the match and the duo sent Trick out of the ring, but Melo hit a Tope Con Giro to take them out. Von Wagner showed up and took out Melo with a big boot before Nathan Frazer hit Wagner with a crossbody off the top.

Grade: B-

The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes & The O.C. on NXT

Grimes and Reid kicked off the match and Fowler was tagged in early on and took control of the match. The O.C. caught Fowler in the corner and beat him down before The Dyad went outside to consult with Gacy.

Back in the ring, Reid and Anderson were legal but a brawl broke out before Grimes and the O.C. cleared the ring and we headed for a break. Gacy was in the ring when we came back to NXT and isolated Grimes in the corner.

The Dyad went for a big move but Grimes landed the Cave and allowed the O.C. in the ring to hit the Magic Killer on Reid for the win.

Result: Cameron Grimes & The O.C. def. The Schism

Grade: B

Veer Mahaan and Sanga formed an alliance after the latter agreed to listen to Veer. We saw the women's tag team champions Kayden and Katana sign the match contract with Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

Julius Creed and Damon Kemp were backstage in a split-screen interview and went straight to calling each other names. They promised to beat each other down in the ambulance match before NXT moved on.

Shotzi was out next and said that she would be hosting Halloween Havoc once more. Xyon Quinn walked out and declared himself as the co-host. Quincy Elliot was out next and wanted to be the co-host as well. Shotzi proposed that they have a match and the winner gets to be the co-host.

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliot on NXT

Quincy sent Quinn out of the ring before the match even began and we headed for a break. Back on NXT, the match went on as the commentators discussed what they wanted to dress as, for Halloween. Quincy got a big splash in the ring and went up top for a big drop and picked up the quick win.

Result: Quincy Elliot def. Xyon Quinn

Grade: D

Back at Chase U, Chucky showed up and Bodhi yelled at the doll on the screen for interrupting Andre. We got some censored threats from the creepy doll before NXT moved on.

The Pretty Deadly were backstage and signed the tag team title match contracts with Edris and Malik.

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez on NXT

Jade took a beating early on and was sent outside and into the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, Cora unloaded on Raquel but went down with a big forearm.

Jade tried to get Raquel with the pipe that she carries around but Raquel took it away and beat her up with it, earning a disqualification. Roxanne came out on the ramp and beat Jade down for good measure before NXT continued.

Result: Cora Jade def. Raquel Rodriguez via DQ

Grade: C

Kevin Owens was out next to host the KO show after HBK told him to come back with his show. Kevin Owens went straight to calling JD 'McDongle,' "creepy" for instigating the other two.

Ilja Dragunov said that he meant to hit JD the other day, but when he hit Bron Breakker and took him down, he realized that the champ was only human, and therefore, beatable. Kevin changed the topic to the fact that no one, including JD McDonagh's mom, wanted JD to be champion.

JD was being 'creepy' again as he threatened Dragunov and Owens pointed it out. Bron reminded them both that they would never be champions before Ilja called for a fight. Owens cleared the ring and allowed the brawl to start as JD watched to his amusement.

Bron speared a security guard but Ilja took him out with a headbutt before Austin Theory came out, flaunting his MITB briefcase as NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got appearances from some big main roster stars tonight while the hosts for NXT Halloween Havoc were revealed. We got a big final segment with Kevin Owens as well as a big return match for Nakamura.

