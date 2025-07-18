  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • “I saw Jade Cargill riding it" - Naomi gets major lead in recent theft drama

“I saw Jade Cargill riding it" - Naomi gets major lead in recent theft drama

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:55 GMT
Naomi on RAW (Pictures courtesy: WWE.com)
Naomi on RAW [Picture credits: WWE.com]

Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last weekend at WWE Evolution to become the new Women's World Champion. However, she also lost her suitcase scooter and recently got an interesting lead from a fan, suggesting that Jade Cargill had stolen it.

Ad

Following her appearance on Monday Night RAW earlier this week, the 37-year-old revealed that she was unable to find her customized suitcase scooter. She had noted in a prior post that it got left behind at the State Farm Arena and that she was unable to locate it, and she asked for help in retrieving it.

Earlier today, the Women's World Champion took to her Instagram account to thank Craig Ambrosio for taking her photographs with her scooter before she lost it. The latest addition to the red brand's roster noted that she wanted it back and asked her fans to post any leads they might have in the comments section.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you 📸 @craigambrosio for capturing these pics before my scooter went missing, ugh I just want my scooter back😩. If there are any new leads pls leave in comments ⚠️ #scootergate #proceedwithcaution," she wrote.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

In the comments section, a user claimed that they saw Jade Cargill riding the customized suitcase scooter. The comment grabbed Naomi's attention, and she responded almost instantly.

You can check out a screenshot of the Instagram comment and her response below:

A user shares a new lead in the scootergate matter. [Picture credits: Naomi&#039;s Instagram]
A user shares a new lead in the scootergate matter. [Picture credits: Naomi's Instagram]

Naomi set to defend her title at WWE SummerSlam

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the Women's World Championship bout between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The two stars confronted The Glow during the opening segment of the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The red brand's General Manager Adam Pearce intervened and announced a title match for WWE SummerSlam. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will challenge The Glow for the gold in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Glow's archrival, Jade Cargill, will also compete in a title match at SummerSlam. On the back of her Queen of the Ring win, The Storm will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications