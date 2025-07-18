“I saw Jade Cargill riding it" - Naomi gets major lead in recent theft drama

Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last weekend at WWE Evolution to become the new Women's World Champion. However, she also lost her suitcase scooter and recently got an interesting lead from a fan, suggesting that Jade Cargill had stolen it.Following her appearance on Monday Night RAW earlier this week, the 37-year-old revealed that she was unable to find her customized suitcase scooter. She had noted in a prior post that it got left behind at the State Farm Arena and that she was unable to locate it, and she asked for help in retrieving it.Earlier today, the Women's World Champion took to her Instagram account to thank Craig Ambrosio for taking her photographs with her scooter before she lost it. The latest addition to the red brand's roster noted that she wanted it back and asked her fans to post any leads they might have in the comments section.&quot;Thank you 📸 @craigambrosio for capturing these pics before my scooter went missing, ugh I just want my scooter back😩. If there are any new leads pls leave in comments ⚠️ #scootergate #proceedwithcaution,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section, a user claimed that they saw Jade Cargill riding the customized suitcase scooter. The comment grabbed Naomi's attention, and she responded almost instantly.You can check out a screenshot of the Instagram comment and her response below:A user shares a new lead in the scootergate matter. [Picture credits: Naomi's Instagram]Naomi set to defend her title at WWE SummerSlamNaomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the Women's World Championship bout between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The two stars confronted The Glow during the opening segment of the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.The red brand's General Manager Adam Pearce intervened and announced a title match for WWE SummerSlam. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will challenge The Glow for the gold in a Triple Threat Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The Glow's archrival, Jade Cargill, will also compete in a title match at SummerSlam. On the back of her Queen of the Ring win, The Storm will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.