"I saw her naked last night" - Matt Cardona sends an interesting message to Chelsea Green on social media

Former WWE star Matt Cardona took to social media to send an interesting message to her wife and current company star, Chelsea Green.

Cardona and Green have been together for years and were married in 2021. They had previously worked alongside each other at IMPACT Wrestling before Green re-signed with WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona reacted to an article suggesting that his wife was branded the 'hottest woman in the world'. The former Intercontinental Champion had quite the response to it:

"I saw her naked last night. I win." wrote Cardona

Cardona left WWE back in 2020 and has appeared in multiple promotions since his departure. He briefly competed in AEW where he saved Cody Rhodes from the Dark Order. The 37-year-old has mostly focused on IMPACT Wrestling, where he is a former Digital Media Champion. He also won the GCW World Championship after departing WWE.

Cardona is still a part of IMPACT Wrestling, it remains to be seen if he will reunite with his wife on television at any point down the line.

Chelsea Green sent a message to The Miz ahead of WrestleMania 39

The Miz is set to host this year's show in Hollywood, as he announced the same during a recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Green reacted to a fanmade WrestleMania poster that instead read 'ChelseaMania.' She sent a short message directed at The A-Lister, writing the following:

"Somewhere The Miz is shaking in his boots…"

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen twitter.com/sunsport/statu… Sun Sport @SunSport WWE star Chelsea Green branded 'hottest woman in the world' after bikini snaps thesun.co.uk/sport/21494124… WWE star Chelsea Green branded 'hottest woman in the world' after bikini snaps thesun.co.uk/sport/21494124… Where do I need to send this article in order to get on Wrestlemania?! Where do I need to send this article in order to get on Wrestlemania?! ⭐️ twitter.com/sunsport/statu…

Green is currently involved in an on-screen rivalry with authority figure Adam Pearce. She recently also formed an alliance with Carmella on RAW. The 31-year-old star returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Unfortunately, she was quickly eliminated from the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

