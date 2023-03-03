"Shaking in his boots" - Chelsea Green sends a message to former WWE Champion ahead of WrestleMania 39

Chelsea Green tweeted a short message to a former WWE Champion, who is "shaking in his boots," according to her.

The WWE Superstar in question is none other than the host of WrestleMania 39, The Miz. During a recent edition of RAW, the veteran announced himself as the host of this year's show in Hollywood.

Taking to Twitter, Green reacted to a fanmade 'ChelseaMania' poster. This prompted the 31-year-old to put The Miz on notice ahead of his duties at The Show of Shows.

"Somewhere The Miz is shaking in his boots…" wrote Green.

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet:

Chelsea Green is currently feuding with authority figure Adam Pearce

Since returning to WWE, Chelsea Green has been feuding with Adam Pearce and has constantly been complaining about the authority figure.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Green found herself a new tag team partner and "friend" in the form of Carmella as the two confronted Pearce during a backstage segment. Even on social media, Green and Pearce have been going back and forth.

Responding to a recent tweet from the WWE authority figure, Green tweeted out the following:

"EXCUSING YOU?!?! The only time I’ll ever excuse you is if you sneeze… and that’s because I have manners. Unlike the rest of you!"

This is Green's second stint in WWE. She was previously released a couple of years ago due to budget cuts.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has been at the top of her game and has been killing it with her new character. She returned to WWE during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on January 28, entering the match at #20 before being quickly eliminated.

In recent weeks, Green has shared the ring with Asuka in a singles match. Expect big things from her in 2023.

