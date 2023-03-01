Returning WWE star trashes Adam Pearce showing gratitude

WWE on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce has been in a startling feud with Chelsea Green. The latter has constantly been bickering and battering about not being done right by since her return to the company at the Royal Rumble.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea surprisingly found herself a "friend" in Carmella, as the duo confronted Pearce backstage.

Adam Pearce took to Twitter to thank the duo for holding off on whatever they had to say as he retreated by attending a phone call during the segment. Chelsea Green responded to the former's tweet:

"EXCUSING YOU?!?! The only time I’ll ever excuse you is if you sneeze… and that’s because I have manners. Unlike the rest of you!" She wrote.

Chelsea Green may be looking to become WWE manager

The 31-year-old has been knocking it out of the park with her current character work. Despite earlier being released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts, Chelsea Green has immediately made an impression among fans since her return.

In the show itself, Green was quickly eliminated after entering at #20, making history as the fastest elimination in a Women's Rumble. She subsequently found herself on the losing end in matches on the red brand.

However, it's her 'Karen' gimmick that has worked out massively, as evident by the live fan responses and on social media.

A tease on RAW featuring an alliance between Chelsea and Carmella has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, as many have remarked on them as surefire future Women's Tag Team Champions already.

It is unclear where the potential new team is heading towards on the Road to WrestleMania 39 as of this writing. With Triple H looking to have a smaller match card this year, the duo may not even be featured at the Show of Shows.

Needless to say, Chelsea Green is here to stay and has all the makings to be a champion on the WWE main roster.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes