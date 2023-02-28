"A match between them and Damage CTRL at Mania" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion potentially aligning with returning superstar

Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita winning the Women's Tag Team Championships may have been the top stories coming out of Monday Night RAW this week. They even got an assist from returning legend Trish Stratus.

With the depth of the women's division being stronger than ever before, it seems the company is looking to utilize some of them in the tag team division.

An interesting angle on RAW in the form of returning stars Chelsea Green and Carmella showing potential allegiance became the talk of the town for the WWE Universe on social media, as the duo were seen with Adam Pearce backstage. The unlikely pairing seemingly has strong backing from the fans:

Chris @Penguins_71 @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @CarmellaWWE If they’re hinting at a tag team between these two, I’m all in. The promos will be straight @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @CarmellaWWE If they’re hinting at a tag team between these two, I’m all in. The promos will be straight 🔥🔥🔥

Chelsea Green responded to the above tweet with a White Chicks GIF:

Further, fans have interesting takes on their potential tag team run, with Vickie Guerrero being thrown into the mix as a potential manager for the duo, and a match at WrestleMania 39 against Damage CTRL.

umm @iwhippeditout @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @CarmellaWWE next week they’re announcing a match between them and damage ctrl for mania @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @CarmellaWWE next week they’re announcing a match between them and damage ctrl for mania

It remains to be seen if this is the direction WWE is heading with this storyline that has been brewing for a while now.

Meanwhile, Bayley's idea for Damage CTRL involves more superstars, such as Peyton Royce and Tegan Nox, and her dream scenario for WrestleMania 39 is a match with her faction. The former multi-time Women's Champion believes a lot can be done with the women's tag team division.

The beef between Chelsea Green and WWE authority figure

Chelsea Green has been regularly complaining about Adam Pearce since her return to the company, often citing her displeasure with the way she has been handled.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW this week, the 31-year-old sent a message via Twitter to Pearce, stating:

"Knock knock Mr. Pearce, I found my way to #WWERaw this week… I’ll see you VERY soon. @WWE @ScrapDaddyAP." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The on-screen authority figure replied to the tweet by mocking the superstar and giving her a detailed description of how Chelsea could get in front of his office door. Pearce tweeted:

"Ms. Green: Thanks for the pictures, but you’re at the wrong door. - Go around the corner to the left. - Pass the soda machine. - Look to your right. - There is a sign on the wall. - It says ADAM PEARCE. - Knock on that door."

Chelsea only returned to the Stamford-based promotion a month ago, but has already created a buzz all around with her character work.

Will Chelsea Green and Carmella make it to the WrestleMania card on April 1 and 2? Share your thoughts below.

