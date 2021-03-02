"I would not say it is a 100 percent lock" - Veteran reveals why Bobby Lashley may not lose the WWE title

Bobby Lashley finally got his hands on the WWE Championship on the most recent RAW episode, and the speculation going around suggests that the All-Mighty might not have a lengthy reign with the title.

The belief is that WWE could book Drew McIntyre to reclaim the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, a veteran wrestling personality isn't willing to bet money on the rumored booking plan.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts about the possible direction for Bobby Lashley's WWE title reign during the latest Legion of RAW episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo was doubtful about Bobby Lashley being just a transitional champion as the upcoming few weeks could force WWE officials to rethink their creative options. Russo stated that if Lashley performs at an exceptional level over the next five weeks, he could be pushed to retain the title.

"I want to say this about that (Bobby Lashley being a transitional champ), Chris. I wouldn't be 100 percent sure about that. Bro, if Lashley goes the next five weeks very, very convincing like he looked tonight, I wouldn't go 100 percent with that, bro. Listen, man, you hear a lot about creative and how things work, and you hear a lot about Vince McMahon, like literally changing his mind right before matches, the day of. Bro, I've got to tell you something, if you see five weeks of Bobby Lashley this strong. Man, I would not say it is a 100 percent lock."

Some of the wind may have been taken out of Drew's sails: Vince Russo explains why Bobby Lashley might not lose the WWE title

Russo felt that WWE had taken the wind out of Drew McIntyre's sails, and there is no assurance of the Scottish Warrior getting his WrestleMania 37 moment in front of the fans.

"I've got to tell you; I think some of the wind may have been taken out of Drew's sails. I really believe that, bro. That's why I'm not a 100 percent sure about this WrestleMania gimmick."

WWE still has Fastlane on March 21st, and the company has not announced any matches yet. Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre is an ideal world title program for WrestleMania, but what would be the outcome? Who comes out of the feud with the title? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.