"I could see him being champion" - Former WCW star believes LA Knight will be World Champion

LA Knight might currently be the most over wrestler in all of wrestling, which is evident from the audience's reaction whenever he walks through the curtains. His catchphrases and charismatic promos have also made old-school wrestling veterans his fans.

While comments made by Kevin Nash disparaging Knight recently went viral, another former WCW star has come out in defense of Knight. Kevin Sullivan, former wrestler and WCW booker, who was known as The Taskmaster, spoke about how impressed he has been with LA Knight on his Tuesday with the Taskmaster Podcast and talked about his ceiling in WWE.

Sullivan not only believes that Knight can be a credible WWE champion but also be the top dog and praised him for getting himself over on his own. Sullivan believes WWE is sticking their toes in the water with the push for LA Knight, and sooner or later, they’ll finally pull the trigger on Knight being the World Champion.

"LA Knight, this is one of those things where he got over on his own, and he's done an incredible job, I could see him being champion. The other thing is, he has so many opponents to work with that he could have a hell of a run, and the next guy that steps up once you beat LA Knight, he can have rematches around. He can have 3-Ways, they've got an abundance of talent. To answer the question, yeah I easily could see LA Knight being the lead dog there." - Kevin Sullivan ( H/T Fightful)

LA Knight makes feud with The Miz personal

Knight is officially on Friday Night SmackDown, but after winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam, he has been appearing on both the red and blue brands. He had a verbal battle with Miz on RAW which led to Miz costing Knight a number one contender match for the US Title against Austin Theory.

The megastar returned the favor by joining the commentary team for Miz's match against Akira Tozawa, which was enough of a distraction for The Miz to lose his focus and, subsequently, his match. While on commentary, Knight mocked Miz throughout with personal insults and called him a whiner who wanted to be what LA Knight is but was never good enough.

Do you see WWE pulling the trigger to make LA Knight World Champion anytime soon? Should they have given him a title already? Let us know in the comments below.

