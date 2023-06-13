"I see a lot of beef in your future" – Chad Gable surprises Maxxine Dupri after WWE RAW

Chad Gable outlined the next phase of Maxxine Dupri's WWE training regime following their latest impressive outing.

Gable (w/Dupri and Otis) recorded a pinfall win over Erik (w/Ivar and Valhalla) on Monday's RAW. Towards the end of the short match, Dupri showed off her wrestling skills by landing an arm-drag on Valhalla at ringside.

In a RAW Talk interview after the show, Gable said the 26-year-old's wrestling ability would improve if she adds beef to her diet:

"This week we're gonna add into the mix a little bit of nutrition, and you know my philosophy. You eat pork, you fight like a pig. But you eat beef, you fight like a bull. And I see a lot of beef in your future. Otis, get the beef." [2:38 – 2:55]

The camera then zoomed in on Otis, who gave the confused Dupri some reassuring words:

"I gotta get the beef, yeah. That just means (…) That's good, that's good, yep." [2:56 – 3:03]

Gable and Otis, known as Alpha Academy, became tag team partners in December 2020. Maxxine Dupri has accompanied the former RAW Tag Team Champions in recent weeks after she scouted Otis to be part of her modeling agency.

Chad Gable thinks Maxxine Dupri has a lot to learn

Although fans have only seen Maxxine Dupri as a valet so far, her on-screen character is seemingly determined to become a wrestler. In real life, the former cheerleader trains as an in-ring competitor at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier in the RAW Talk interview, Dupri thanked backstage reporter Byron Saxton after he claimed she was "the star of the show" ahead of Gable:

"Oh my God, thank you. I am so proud of myself, and I must say I did have a wonderful lesson today." [2:14 – 2:20]

Gable interrupted Dupri by blowing a whistle. The 2012 Olympian then reminded his trainee that she has a long way to go:

"Excuse me, thank you," Gable said. "You did okay. Let's not get carried away here. Let's just remember that behind every great athlete is an even better coach, and I'm the best in the world, baby, and we're gonna keep working on your technique because you've got some things to fix up, okay?" [2:22 – 2:38]

In another moment from RAW, Dupri failed to take Otis off his feet during a backstage training segment. Gable began to reprimand her before she launched him onto a crash mat with a perfectly timed arm-drag.

