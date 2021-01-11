''I see a lot of similarities with him and me'' - Former 4-time Champion talks about the possibility of a dream match with John Cena

Former WWE Superstar and a 4-time 24/7 Champion named John Cena as the Superstar who he wants to have a dream match against. EC3 stated that he feels he has a lot of similarities to John Cena which would help them build a great match.

EC3 is a former WWE Superstar who has held the 24/7 Championship four times. John Cena is a former 16-time World Champion and has been a part of WWE since 2002. Even though John Cena is only a part-time performer now, he is still one of the biggest Superstars to have ever competed in WWE.

While speaking to WrestleTalk, EC3 also said that there is a world of possibilities for a story with him and John Cena. He believes there is a real story to him and Cena that would resonate with the fans. Taking a page out of his current gimmick, EC3 said that he would definitely want John Cena in the 'narrative'.

''Cena probably would be my top pick, because that’s another guy, but you know he’s making real movies now so, that’s cool. With him, I see a lot of similarities with him and me, and there’s differences, like I got to know him personally a little bit. But at the same time, he was kind of on that bubble at one point, but then it all switched for him, and he took off to become one of the biggest names of all time. I was on that bubble too, but it didn’t turn for me and I catastrophically got shipped out.''

EC3 names wrestlers other than John Cena he wants to face

EC3, who is a former IMPACT World Champion, named a few other Superstars whom he would like to face in the future. Some of the names mentioned by him were Jay Brisco of ROH, MJF and Jon Moxley of AEW, and Ethan Page from IMPACT.

