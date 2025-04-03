"I don't see any sense in doing it on TV" - WWE shouldn't 'overkill' one major thing, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently explained why the Triple H-led creative team should refrain from using too much of one major thing on TV. Long also said the company should strictly keep it for its major shows.

Ad

For most of its PG Era, WWE has refrained from using blood regularly on its shows, but things have changed in this new era under Triple H's creative leadership. In 2024, fans got to see some brutal matches, including CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's Hell in a Cell bout that turned into a scary bloodbath. It seems like this theme is being carried forward this year as well.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter wondered if the company was heading in a new direction of regularly showing off blood in their matches.

Ad

Trending

Davis told Teddy Long that he did not have a problem with it as long as WWE wouldn't overdo it. The Hall of Famer agreed with the host, saying he believed the company wouldn't "overkill" it.

"[Mac Davis- I don't have a problem with that, Teddy, I think that'd be okay as long as it's not overdone.] That's what I was gonna say; I think if they do go in that direction, they're not gonna overdo it, you know, it's a thing called overkill, and they're not gonna do that, you know what I mean?" Long said.

Ad

Long added that the Triple H-led creative team wouldn't showcase blood on their regular television programs but would keep it for big shows like WrestleMania.

"I don't think with WWE if they're gonna have some brutal matches loaded with blood, they're gonna save that and make that mean something. That would be for a major show, WrestleMania or SummerSlam, or something like that. I don't see any sense in doing it on TV. I'd tease it maybe on TV, give them a little tease, and then when they saw the real thing, it'll be pay-per-view," he added. [5:10 - 5:43]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Teddy Long said WWE showcasing blood on this week's RAW "meant something"

In the same edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter highlighted that the company showcased blood on this week's WWE RAW after Gunther brutally attacked Jimmy Uso in front of his brother, Jey Uso.

Teddy Long said he believed showcasing blood in that segment had meaning because of The Yeet Master and The Ring General's rivalry.

Ad

"Now you're going right back to just what I said, they did that so it meant something, okay? Now that meant something," Long said. [6:00 - 6:07]

Ad

It remains to be seen how often the Triple H-led creative team will use blood in their matches going forward.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback