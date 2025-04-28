"I did see this" - 21-time WWE champion discusses 'controversial' Triple H moment from WrestleMania weekend

A lot of things happened at WrestleMania 41 that are still being talked about by WWE fans and analysts. A former WWE star recently tackled a perceived "controversial" moment involving Triple H.

During Night One of WrestleMania 41, the Hall of Famers were acknowledged by fans. The Class of 2025 was headlined by Triple H, who went on to have a full entrance, including his trademark water spit. The head of creative went on to shake hands with other legends on stage, including Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart.

Fans caught Hart's reaction after shaking Triple H's hands, with many pointing to The Hitman possibly not liking The Game. Stevie Richards also shared his reaction to the interaction on his namesake podcast, wholeheartedly thinking that Hart even joked about Triple H's long Hall of Fame speech to Austin. The 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion was also surprised that there was so much talk about Hart's reaction since he thought there wasn't anything malicious about it when he initially noticed it.

"Bret's so funny, by the way. He has a dry sense of humor. I haven't been around him that much, but I hear what he says to other people. He probably leaned into Austin and said, ‘Man, he's still doing the speech. Like it's going on for days.’ That was great. I did see this, but I didn't think this was such an Easter egg," he said on The Stevie Richards Show. [0:59-1:25]

Stevie Richards added that he wouldn't be surprised if Bret Hart still had some lingering hate toward Triple H. The Hitman and The Game weren't close personally because of Hunter's friendship with Shawn Michaels.

Bret Hart met with Triple H back in September after a segment on WWE RAW

During WWE's return to Calgary, Canada, last September, Bret Hart made an appearance and was confronted by Gunther. Sami Zayn came in for the save, creating a moment with The Hitman.

The company uploaded a video of Hart's return backstage, with the living legend telling the camera that it was "always a pleasure" to see someone like Triple H from his era of wrestling.

"There’s not that many from my generation that are around anymore, so running into Triple H is always a pleasure," Hart said. [1:12-1:19]

Hart is not signed to a Legends deal, but he has a merchandising agreement with the company.

