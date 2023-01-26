"I couldn't see them two main eventing" - Veteran doesn't think 38-year-old star should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently explained why despite the enormous fan support, Sami Zayn shouldn't challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

It's safe to say there's no story as captivating as The Bloodline's family saga in wrestling today. The Honorary Uce's attempts to prove his loyalty to Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

A new chapter of the storyline unfolded on this week's RAW, where Paul Heyman accused Sami Zayn of plotting against the faction. Thankfully, Jey Uso, who initially had his differences with Zayn, saved him from being thrown out of The Bloodline. Considering how big the storyline feels, many fans think it should result in a WrestleMania 39 main event between Sami Zayn and Reigns.

However, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said Zayn might not be the right opponent for Reigns.

The veteran journalist felt the size difference between The Tribal Chief and The Honorary Uce wouldn't allow the match to look believable.

"I would stick with what they have. I love Sami; the fans love him. But for someone to face Roman Reigns, the size difference, it's just everything to me that it just wouldn't work properly. I couldn't see them two main eventing WrestleMania," said Bill Apter. (14:34 - 14:57)

Check out the full video below:

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

Teddy Long thinks Sami Zayn isn't ready to face Roman Reigns yet.

Furthermore, Teddy Long, too, shared his views on the same, saying having Sami Zayn face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 would be too quick.

Long felt the storyline needed some more build and that Zayn wasn't ready yet. He added that The Honorary Uce needs more experience before he collides with The Tribal Chief.

"It's too quick; you can't do that. With Sami working his all the way to Roman Reigns, you gotta build that. And when does that happen, that has to mean something. Let them build it... Sami's got to get ready. Sami's still got a lot to learn and still got a long way to go, so let Sami learn and let Sami get ready for Roman Reigns," said Teddy Long (15:09 - 15:32)

With just over a couple of months to go for WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say The Bloodline saga could finally come to its conclusion at the show.

What do you make of Bill Apter and Teddy Long's thoughts on Sami Zayn challenging Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes