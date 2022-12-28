"I can't see him after WrestleMania" - WWE veteran wants Roman Reigns to take a break (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion about Roman Reigns' booking in the company.

The Head of the Table returned at the SummerSlam 2020 premium live event after a hiatus and started a feud with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. At Payback 2020, Reigns secured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating The Fiend and Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match.

Since then, Reigns has defended his title against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Big E, and many more. The Tribal Chief confronted The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 and earned the WWE Championship, thus becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He is the longest reigning champion in the modern era.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that the company should consider giving Reigns a break.

"Bro, is there any talk about Reigns taking a break? Bro, the dude needs a break. I can't see him after WrestleMania not disappearing for a few months. Is there any talk about that? How long was he gone for?" (19:05- 19:32)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Ricky Steamboat pointed out his similarities with Roman Reigns

WWE legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat recently pointed out his similarities with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Steamboat spoke about a hypothetical match between him and Reigns.

He mentioned that The Tribal Chief is a 'mirror image' of himself.

"You know, when you first said his [Roman Reigns'] name and pitched the match, it's almost like a mirror image. I'm almost looking at myself. That's my gut feeling right now."

It will be interesting to see if an older generation vs. current generation match takes place anytime in the near future.

