"I see you" - Retired WWE Legend sends a message to Bobby Lashley after title win

As expected heading into the show, Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz in the main event of the latest RAW episode. The All-Mighty is finally at the top of the mountain with the biggest prize in the promotion, and it has made the road to WrestleMania 37 all the more exciting.

Reactions to Bobby Lashley's deserved title victory have been overwhelmingly positive. Amongst all the heartwarming congratulatory messages, one WWE Hall of Famer might have possibly teased a future showdown with the new champion.

Mark Henry posted a video and sent a message to Bobby Lashley following the RAW Superstar's WWE Championship victory on RAW. Bobby Lashly's dominating win caught Mark Henry's attention, and the veteran's voice and delivery had some undeniable hostility.

I see you, Bobby Lashley. Congratulations, champ.

Could Mark Henry return to face Bobby Lashley?

Mark Henry recently revealed on Busted Open Radio that he plans on coming out of retirement for another match. The WWE Legend, who last stepped into the ring nearly three years ago, intends on wrestling within the next six months, and his goal was to match his good friend, Big Show's accomplishment.

"Now, I'm walking on two feet, and I'm 325 pounds. I'm lighter, trimmer than I've ever been, and I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match, and if Randy is the guy, then so be it. But, believe me, I'll be ready, and I won't be on one foot in a push scooter."

"Yeah, I got to wrestle in this decade. I got to because Big Show has wrestled in four, and I have wrestled in three, and I can't let him have that over me. That's my brother, man, and as close to one I got in wrestling, and I love him, and I'm glad he landed somewhere he feels appreciated, and I hope that we can have him see him, you know, get his just due."

"I plan on having a match in the next 6 months."@TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 who he wants to face and why he's planning a World's Strongest Comeback. pic.twitter.com/ScY5dfqJRW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 27, 2021

Bobby Lashley is expected to lock horns with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but the company can always get Mark Henry back for a one-off match against the new titleholder.

WWE officials tend to get legends back for matches in which a superstar is booked to look strong, and Mark Henry could also return to fill that role if necessary.

Bobby Lashley, nonetheless, has a target on his back. How long will he hold on to the WWE Championship?