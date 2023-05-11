"I haven't seen a reaction like that" - Legend comments on Zelina Vega's reception at WWE Backlash 2023 (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the reaction Zelina Vega received at WWE Backlash 2023, where she challenged for the SmackDown Women's Title.

The LWO member, who's of Puerto Rican descent, struggled to hold back her tears as she made her entrance with the Puerto Rican flag on her back. The crowd, too, gave Zelina Vega a massive ovation as she walked down the entrance ramp, greeted her family, and then got into the ring, all while shedding tears.

Even though she fell short of defeating Rhea Ripley, it didn't bother fans as they continued to cheer for her after the match ended.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that while many assumed WWE could pull the trigger on Vega, they ultimately chose not to.

The veteran journalist added that he hadn't seen such a pure display of a crowd showering love on a performer in a very long time.

"The tears she shed when she got in the ring in front of her hometown crowd. Everyone thought maybe in Puerto Rico, they would just give her the victory and maybe change it back the next night, but they didn't, and the heartbreak and the tears with her family there were 100% genuine. And I haven't seen a reaction like that. A real, honest reaction like that in the ring in a long time," said Bill Apter. (6:40 - 7:10)

Savio Vega cried while watching Zelina Vega's entrance at WWE Backlash 2023

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega confessed to having shed tears when Zelina Vega made her entrance with the Puerto Rican flag.

The WWE veteran, who was present backstage during Vega's match, revealed that he got goosebumps just talking about it.

"I cried. I was in the dressing room; look at my goosebumps, man. She just went outside for the entrance and opened the flag. Went to her mom, and when she opened the flag again in the ring, and people started cheering."

Savio Vega himself had an impressive showing at Backlash 2023, where he took down Judgment Day during Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's Street Fight.

