"I could have been seriously injured"- 32-year-old superstar calls out two-time champion after being punched in the throat on WWE RAW

WWE RAW saw a singles match between one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and Tegan Nox. While Chelsea Green was not a part of the match, she was present at ringside and claimed that she could have been injured when Natalya punched her in the throat.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are in the midst of an unstoppable run as the Women's Tag Team Champions. Green has been champion since July this year. She won the titles with Sonya Deville, who was injured within a month. A returning Piper Niven took her place and became the other half of the tag team champion.

On this week's show, Piper Niven went one-on-one with Tegan Nox. Chelsea Green tried to get involved during the match, but Natalya ensured otherwise. The Queen of Harts punched Green in the throat to get her off the apron but was later pushed off it by Niven.

The match ended with Nox pinning Niven, but Green took to X, calling out Natalya for almost injuring her.

"I COULD HAVE BEEN SERIOUSLY INJURED.@NatbyNature @WWE," she wrote.

What happened before WWE RAW went off the air this week?

The main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Adam Pearce tried his best to ensure that nobody would interfere in the match by banning all superstars involved in the War Games match at Survivor Series.

However, things didn't work out as planned when Drew McIntyre interfered and hit Jey Uso with the Claymore Kick. Before the show went off the air, Rhea Ripley stepped out to shake hands with McIntyre, cementing his alliance with the Judgment Day.

It looks pretty likely that the Scottish Warrior will join team Judgment Day at Survivor Series to take on Cody Rhodes' team.

