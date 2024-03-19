“I was set on fire” - Former WWE Superstar claims he will sue Bully Ray

A former WWE Superstar has claimed he plans on suing wrestling legend Bully Ray. The name in question is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

The 38-year-old recently locked horns with Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser in a Slammy vs. Emmy Winner Takes All match at REVOLVER's Ready Or Not Pay Per View. The veteran actor won the bout after receiving assistance from Bully Ray.

Towards the end of the match, the WWE Hall of Famer picked up Cardona and power bombed him onto a burning table. The former Zack Ryder recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that he is planning on suing Bully Ray, Paul Walter Hauser, and the wrestling promotion for the spot involving fire.

Chelsea Green believes Matt Cardona will return to WWE

Matt Cardona was part of the WWE roster and performed under the ring name Zack Ryder for 15 years before his release in 2020. After leaving the company, the 38-year-old continued to wrestle across several wrestling promotions to become one of the top names outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Cardona's real-life partner, Chelsea Green, is one of the most intriguing characters on the female roster. Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former Women's Tag Team Champion stated that Matt Cardona's potential return to his former company is only a matter of time:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said.

During his run as Zack Ryder, the Long Island Ice-Z had multiple Intercontinental and United States Championships reigns. He also won the Tag Team Championship twice alongside Curt Hawkings. Several talents have returned to the company after making it big on the independent scene. It won't be surprising if Matt Cardona also follows suit.

