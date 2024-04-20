"I would be shocked"- Ex-WWE employee on major superstar potentially leaving the company in few weeks

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently addressed the possible departure of Drew McIntyre from the Stamford-based company.

The Scottish Warrior has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company for the last seven years. However, his contract is set to expire in a few weeks. The former WWE Champion has reportedly not signed a new deal yet. Hence, he might be on his way out of the promotion despite recently receiving a major push.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci disclosed that he would be shocked if the company, under Triple H's creative leadership, failed to reach an agreement for a new deal with McIntyre.

"Drew's been fighting to be the champion and all that. And if he left, I would be totally shocked that WWE couldn't get a deal done with Drew McIntyre because he's a top talent, Coach. He can cut a promo. He can work in the ring. He can represent the company in a big way. He can go on a talk show. He can do a spot on a TV show or anything like that. He can go on Saturday Night Live or whatever. He's very entertaining and I think I would be totally shocked if Drew McIntyre left," he said. [From 03:39 to 04:11]

Check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre won and lost the World Heavyweight Title at WWE WrestleMania XL

After turning heel several months ago, Drew McIntyre received a significant push. He won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Although The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins to capture the championship on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows, he lost it just minutes later when Damian Priest took advantage of a post-match attack on McIntyre courtesy of CM Punk. The Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

While The Scottish Warrior is yet to sign a new deal with the company, he continues to feud with Punk. The latter recently cost him another shot at Priest's World Heavyweight Title. On RAW after 'Mania, The Second City Saint interfered and stopped McIntyre from delivering a Claymore to Jey Uso during the Fatal Four-Way number-one contender's match.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will leave WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

