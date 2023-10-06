"I had to shut Flair down" - Hulk Hogan involved in awkward incident with Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has revealed that he had to shut Ric Flair down at Hogan’s Hangout.

Hogan and Ric Flair were bitter on-screen rivals back in the day. However, the two veterans are pretty close in real life and have had nothing but praise for each other in past interviews.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk Hogan revealed that he had to shut Ric Flair down at Hogan’s Hangout because the latter wanted to sing the song, ‘My Din*aling.’ Hogan thought it inappropriate for Flair to sing the song in front of kids due to its content.

“I had to shut Flair down. Flair came in here and wanted to sing ‘My Din*aling’ — so that’s it, cut him off! I got a gong *makes gong noise* because if you cuss that’s the end of the song. Just the content of the song, because I do have kids in here, and when I buy shots for everyone two or three times a night, the kids get milkshake shots.” [H/T RSN]

Hulk Hogan once said that Ric Flair was his hero

Hogan once had a chat with WWE and was asked to name the greatest WWE legend of all time.

The Hulkster mentioned Ric Flair and called him his hero:

"The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that’s Ric Flair. So I do appreciate the comment but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It’s in his blood… he laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Hulk Hogan and Flair are both two-time WWE Hall of Famers. The two legends have immense respect for each other. It would be interesting to hear what Flair says about Hulk cutting him off at Hogan's Hangout.

