"I was sick to my stomach" - John Cena's actions shocked WWE legend

John Cena's final WWE run is to end in a few months, but The Leader of The Centaion inadvertently made an industry legend sick to his stomach when Cena returned for his last run. The veteran in question is Rey Mysterio.

John Cena agreed to the management's shocking call of turning heel against Cody Rhodes and aligning with The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 41. While The Final Boss was nowhere to be seen after Elimination Chamber in Toronto, The Franchise Player continued the act for months before he returned to his roots two days before his rematch against The American Nightmare at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on RAW Recap, Rey Mysterio talked about John Cena's final run in the Stamford-based promotion and addressed his shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes in Toronto. The WWE legend stated that The Franchise Player's actions made him sick, and he didn't see it coming.

"I'll tell you what, the day I saw John Cena turn on Cody [Rhodes], I was sick to my stomach. I couldn't believe it. But again, I didn't see it coming. So, I had 50-50 partial feelings on what was going on because if I didn't see it coming, that means it was done very well," Mysterio said.

John Cena recently made his final WWE SmackDown appearance

John Cena's time on Friday Night SmackDown came to an end on this week's edition when the blue brand took place in Chicago. The Franchise Player met Sami Zayn and accepted his United States Open Challenge for the title in the show's first match.

Unfortunately, it ended in a draw as Brock Lesnar returned to the brand and took out the referee. The Beast Incarnate hit the champion with an F5 and planted John Cena with 2 F5s to close the segment. As he was leaving the arena, he informed Cena that he would see him at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

This was John Cena's last time on Friday Night SmackDown, as he's no longer advertised for the blue brand, and the remaining appearances will be on Monday Night RAW and other premium live events before he has his last match in December at Saturday Night's Main Event.

