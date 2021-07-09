"I had a very similar body shape at that time to Bray Wyatt" - Released star says pitches were made to WWE for a dream feud

The Wyatt Family is no longer active in the WWE, but the sinister group still rightfully ranks amongst the best factions of the past decade.

WWE introduced The Wyatt Family to the main roster in 2012, and the stable went on to have many memorable feuds until their split. There were many dream storylines that sadly couldn't see the light of day, and one such angle involved The Wyatt Family vs. Sanity.

Killian Dain, aka Big Damo, spoke about a potential feud between the two twisted factions during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta.

The recently released superstar stated that various pitches were made to WWE management regarding Sanity's feud with The Wyatt Family. Damo wasn't sure how close they were to seeing the angle unfold on TV but noted that the creative direction had a lot of promise.

Dain revealed that he had the same physical traits as Bray Wyatt when he was called up along with Sanity in 2018.

He added that the timing of the dream feud wasn't right as Wyatt had already branched away from the Wyatt family arc while WWE repackaged Luke Harper and Erick Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers.

Here's what Killian Dain had to say:

"I mean, it would have been really cool. I know that there were definitely pitches for us to do something with The Wyatt Family. I don't know how close it came to fruition," Dain revealed. "It would have been very cool. I had a very similar body shape at that time to Bray Wyatt. So, it could have been very interesting if we'd done something at that point.

"But you know, listen, Bray ended up creating that new character and just took off a few months later, and the Bludgeon Brothers were split away from Bray at that point. So, a lot of it was just, you know, circumstance."

I understand some of the reasons: Killian Dain on Sanity not facing The Wyatt Family in WWE

Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain were called up to the main roster during the Superstar Shake-up in 2018. WWE's decision to keep Nikki Cross in NXT might have played a significant role in why Sanity never crossed paths with The Wyatt Family.

Dain explained that Nikki Cross made Sanity unique, and the main roster already had a bunch of established three-person teams in WWE. While the Irish star would have loved feuds with The Shield, Wyatt Family, and an extended program with New Day, he understood why WWE officials never greenlighted the proposed ideas.

"Us personally, we would have loved it if we would have done six-mans against the Wyatts or against The Shield or whatever else because that would have been," Dain continued, "and especially if we would have done more with the New Day on TV because they are all these great three-man groups who'd been over the last a decade that we were there.

"What made us slightly unique was we had Nikki as part of the group, and sadly we weren't able to take that with us onto the main. That would have been very interesting. Had we had done that, but at the same time, I understood why one of the reasons would have been, it's very hard for us to have taken an a** kicking, and then Nikki's standing there, you know, doing nothing. So, I understand some of the reasons why it didn't happen."

Wyatt Family vs. Sanity could have been a defining feud for the WWE superstars involved, but the powers that be within the WWE thought otherwise.

