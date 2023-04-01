"I sized him up" - RAW star says a 16-year-old Austin Theory once walked up to him at a gym and made a massive WWE claim (Exclusive)

With each passing day, it's becoming even more evident that Austin Theory's destiny is to become a top guy in WWE. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, MVP recalled meeting the confident United States Champion when he was 16.

Theory, who is currently 25, has always harbored dreams of becoming a WWE Superstar as he admittedly also grew up a fan of his WrestleMania opponent, John Cena. The former NXT star has maintained an incredible physique since a young age, and during one of his sessions at the gym, he saw MVP and Batista working out.

Omos' manager revealed that Austin Theory approached him at Gold's gym and claimed that WWE would eventually sign him.

"Let me tell you a story. Years ago, I was working out with Dave Batista at a Gold's Gym in McDonough, Georgia, and I was wrapping my workout, and this kid walks up to me and goes, 'Hey, I know who you are,'" said MVP.

He continued:

"He goes, 'You're MVP!' I go, 'Yeah, I am MVP.' He goes, 'I'm training to be a wrestler, and when I grow up, I'm going to be in WWE like you one day.' I sized him up; he's a good-looking kid. I said, 'You keep doing what you're doing, man, and eventually, you might make it.' He said, 'I will.' Alright." [From 5:00 - 5:34]

Austin Theory surely wasn't messing around when he made the bold prediction as a 16-year-old. He later accomplished his goal of securing a WWE contract and decided to remind MVP about their past interactions.

The 49-year-old remembered bumping into a young Austin Theory at the gym in McDonough, Georgia. After their chat in the locker room, MVP gained a newfound respect for the rising superstar:

"One day Austin Theory comes up to me in the locker room and goes, 'Hey man, you remember in McDonough, Georgia, this kid.' 'That was you?' He goes, 'Yeah, man!' And I go, 'I actually remember that.' So Austin Theory told me when he was 16 that he was going to make it to the WWE and he was going to be a star." [5:35 - 5:49]

MVP shares his prediction for Austin Theory and John Cena's WWE WrestleMania match

Having met Austin Theory at different stages of his life, MVP was thoroughly impressed by the star's confidence in his abilities.

MVP claimed that Theory had told him he would defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39, and the veteran had no reason to doubt his co-worker's comment.

"Austin Theory told me that he was going to beat John Cena at WrestleMania and retain his United States Championship," said MVP. "I have learned Austin Theory's conviction and passion can't be denied. And I believe him when he tells me that he's going to beat John Cena." [5:50 - 6:10]

The two-time United States Champion was amazed by Austin's passion and conviction towards the wrestling business and tipped him to go over The Cenation Leader when they soon battle inside the ring.

Do you also foresee Theory retaining his title against Cena? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes