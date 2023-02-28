"I had to sleep with the lights on for a while" – Mick Foley and The Undertaker on WWE fans' reaction to Buried Alive match

Mick Foley and The Undertaker recently opened up about their memorable match at WWE In Your House 11: Buried Alive.

The Deadman defeated Foley's Mankind character in the main event. As part of the stipulation, a superstar could only win by burying their opponent in a mock graveyard near the stage. Although Foley lost, he received help from Bradshaw, Crush, Goldust, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and The Executioner to bury his opponent post-match.

In the latest episode of A&E's WWE Rivals, creative team member Bruce Prichard recalled how the graveyard took a long time to fill with dirt:

"The real story is there was a miscalculation of how long it would take to fill up the hole once Undertaker was in there, so we had to send out half the roster."

The Undertaker produced an iconic moment when he stuck his hand up through the dirt despite being kayfabe buried alive. A fan later told the WWE Hall of Famer how much the moment frightened them as a child:

"There are people to this day that were kids that are adults now, 'You don't know what that did to me. I was freaked out. I had to sleep with the lights on for a while,'" The Undertaker stated, quoting the fan.

Mick Foley said another fan in the crowd seemed genuinely concerned about his opponent's wellbeing during the burial segment:

"I remember looking at the face of a father, and he says, 'I can't believe I'm watching this,' because we're watching a human being get buried."

The match was one of many widely praised battles between Foley and The Undertaker in the 1990s. Their Hell in a Cell encounter at King of the Ring 1998 remains one of the most talked-about matches in WWE history.

The Undertaker recalls his famous purple glove moment

In the closing seconds of the show, The Phenom drew a huge crowd reaction when his glove appeared through the dirt.

The Undertaker immediately knew that the storyline development was appreciated by fans:

"When that purple glove came out of that dirt, man, it was another one of those moments that people did not expect but gave them such hope. It's those kind of stories that let you know that what you do means something."

The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about the Mick Foley idea that he repeatedly rejected before Vince McMahon stepped in.

