The Undertaker discusses one WWE idea he repeatedly rejected

The Undertaker recently recalled how he raised concerns with Mick Foley several times ahead of their famous WWE Hell in a Cell encounter.

The match took place at King of the Ring 1998, eight months after the first Hell in a Cell bout between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. Determined to produce a memorable performance, Foley wanted his opponent to throw him off the top of the steel structure.

In the latest episode of A&E's WWE Rivals series, the Hardcore Legend revealed that The Deadman was strongly against his suggestion:

"Every day I would approach The Undertaker with the idea of starting the match on top of the cell, and every single day he shot it down," Foley said.

The Undertaker said he eventually agreed to the idea after Foley spoke to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon:

"He persisted. He really wanted to take that bump because he felt like it needed it. I end up asking him, 'Mick, why do you wanna kill yourself?' It was a serious moment. It got to the point, it was the day of, I [gave] a firm no, and somehow he got to Vince and convinced Vince that it was okay, and then they double-teamed me."

The moment turned out to be one of the most iconic in WWE history. Hall of Famers Booker T and Jim Ross both said in the documentary that Foley could have died performing the risky stunt.

The Undertaker applauds Mick Foley's bravery

At the time of writing, 51 Hell in a Cell matches have taken place in WWE since the stipulation was introduced in 1997. The match at King of the Ring 1998 is undoubtedly the most well-known in Hell in a Cell history.

The Undertaker made it clear that he respects what Foley did that day to entertain fans:

"That tells you everything you need to know about Mick Foley the sports entertainer. He was willing to put it all on the line so that he could have that match that he wanted. He wanted it for me and he wanted it for the fans, and he's always been like that. That match is next-level stuff that most people don't have inside them. It really is incredible."

The Deadman won the 17-minute match after hitting Foley with a Tombstone Piledriver. He also Chokeslammed his opponent through the cell roof and launched him onto a stack of thumbtacks twice.

